PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The pre-season is gearing up for the Thorns as they prep for the Challenge Cup! They’ve also had to make recent changes to their roster.
New Head Coach Rhian Wilkinson is putting her best foot forward.
“All they want to see is competency and someone that’s going to help them get better and achieve their goals. I make that very clear from the start that they will only get better if they choose to get better at this point. I really believe, you show that from the start and you’re consistent in it, players will buy in,” says Wilkinson.
Coach Wilkinson says they are looking to re-establish who they are and who they want to be. Training in Bend was an opportunity for the team to get to know each other. Now back in Portland, it’s time to get to business. With Lindsay Horan in France, Angela Salem retired, they’ve had to make adjustments to their roster.
“Losing Lindsay and losing Ang, is always going to be tough, they cover a lot of ground and do a lot of great things. It’s just finding the players and training them up as best as they can be, putting them out there and letting them grow each game. I think we have the players that can fill those shoes, they are big shoes to fill but I think it’s a process and I think they’ll get there,” says Becky Sauerbrunn, a defender on the team.
With just a few training sessions in, the Thorns are adapting to a new format under new management.
“What I focus on first is a light, bright energy at training. I want them to enjoy being out there together. I work at a lot of sharp short drills as we get to know each other so they work under pressure a lot and find release. Release outlet passes, how do we make the field big? I set my drills in terms of how I want to play,” says Wilkinson.
The Challenge Cup has been announced and their first pre-season match is against OL Reign. The Thorns say they it will be an opportunity to test their team and look at their structures.
“We didn’t do as well against them last season as we hoped to do. I think starting this season off with a real statement game against them, would really set the tone for us,” says Sauerbrann.
Their first match will be on the road in Seattle against OL Reign March 18.