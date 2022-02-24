PSU community comes together to remember fallen student-athlete

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland State Vikings community came together Thursday night for a fallen student-athlete who was shot and killed by his sister more than two years ago. Deante Strickland is forever a PSU Viking.
Teresa White will always be a heartbroken mother, Elijah Elliot, a heartbroken brother.
"She is the backbone of the family. She just keeps going. To lose a child is very hard but she keeps fighting and it makes me want to fight even more," Elijah said.
It’s been mom’s strength through unspeakable family tragedy in the summer of 2019, after losing her 22-year-old fresh face college graduate son, that led her to create the non-profit StrickCity Legacy Foundation in 2021.
"When Portland State reached out to me it was just like breathtaking because I was excited that somebody else thought about Deante and the imprint that Deante put on people," Teresa White said.
While the fellow Central Catholic High alum, Elijah now stars for Montana State Football. It’s Portland State that will always be home to number 11 as Tay will forever be the sixth man thanks to PSU and Deante’s number one mom.
"I am excited to see what StrickCity does. The city loves Tay and I want to keep his name relevant," White said.
Bridging the gap in Bridge City to put aspiring young athletes on the path to success just like others assisted Tay.
"That's the heartbeat of StrickCity, I want to be able to bless those parents and those athletes to let them know, build one dream at a time, so that is my goal."
People can help feed the dream here. The Viks final home game of the Big Sky regular season will be Saturday Night against Idaho State.