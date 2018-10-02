A young fan got a big surprise from the Portland Timbers.
The team surprised Derrick Tellez last week with a “pile of puppies.”
Derrick is battling brain cancer. Last year, Make-A-Wish Oregon granted his wish to be a first-team goalkeeper with the Timbers.
The team recorded the latest surprise for Derrick and posted it to Facebook.
A group of adorable pups sporting Timbers scarves brought a big smile to the boy’s face.
For more on supporting Derrick, go to Gofundme.com.
