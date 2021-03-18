WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A senior for the Beavers and a freshman for the Ducks will be making their NCAA Tournament debuts in round one on Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis.
Brothers Zach and Gabe Reichle were born four years apart and bonded by basketball. The two became state champs at Wilsonville High School in 2017.
"It really means a lot to me just to see them happy, to see them succeed and I just hold a lot of pride in my heart for what they are doing," said proud mom Sarah Reichle.
Mom and dad are tickled pink, or maybe more like orange and green as their two oldest sons hit one of college basketball’s biggest stages in just a few days after a year that no one will forget. "Their lives have been drastically changed and they've had to deal with a lot emotionally and they've just stayed strong and I am just really proud of both of them," said Sarah.
You can’t put a price tag on the extended pandemic family time they did have when the boys moved back home last March through the Summer as college turned to remote learning. “It was a neat time to remember who you are and where you came from and all of the people around you. Tight family times, hikes, bikes, that sort of thing. It was good," said Bill Reichle.
Little brother Jake is a junior football player at Lakeridge High School and it was a tough call for Bill and Sarah to miss him under the Friday Night Lights to see the two older boys at a conference tournament in Las Vegas.
While the strip was an easy trip, Mom and Dad won’t be making the pricey trek out to the Midwest just yet. “Holy smokes, they want your first born and your second born for the plane tickets and hotel rooms and even though it is going to be a quieter event, they were like, ‘The vibe isn't here, Dad. It's not what you think it is. It's going to be business for everybody that is here,’" said Bill.
The Reichle’s will be watching from the living room couch, that is until the Ducks and Beavs bust some brackets.
Mom and Dad say the Ducks and Beavs will survive and advance to round two. 12 seed OSU tips off with number five Tennessee on Friday afternoon. The seven seeded Ducks will play VCU on Saturday night.
