Remembering Kobe: Blazers in Los Angeles for first Lakers game since death of an icon

LOS ALNGELES, CA (KPTV) – It was an emotional night in Los Angeles, as the Lakers took the court for the first time since the tragic death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant.
Their opponent was the Portland Trail Blazers.
Before the game, Blazers players talked about the emotions of the night.
Damian Lillard said it’s been a struggle for many to wrap their minds around what happened.
“We’re going to come out here and honor him by competing and showing our respect,” Lillard said.
“It’s still tough,” said CJ McCollum. “… It’s still hard to believe.”
Full on Flea fit #RIPKobeandGigi @flea333 pic.twitter.com/jjcGdwDhEN— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) February 1, 2020
Every fan in the building Friday was given a T-shirt depicting both of Bryant’s jersey numbers for the Lakers, number 8 and 24.
The game also featured a sentimental tribute before that had many people in the building in tears. Usher sang a heartfelt rendition of "Amazing Grace," while Yo-Yo Ma bowed his cello over a video highlighting Bryant's 20-year NBA career.
#MambaOut pic.twitter.com/A5dh0FXI8I— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) February 1, 2020
Two seats were left vacant in the Staples Center, adorned with jerseys and roses, as a tribute to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash.
Bigger than basketball. pic.twitter.com/ONY00PS3Gp— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) February 1, 2020
The Lakers also paid tribute to the other seven people who died in the crash: Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.