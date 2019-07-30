PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers and guard CJ McCollum have agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract extension, according to online reports.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the new deal extends McCollum’s contract with Portland to a total of five years and $157 million.
The new extension kicks in for the 2021-2022 season.
Earlier this offseason, the Blazers signed Damian Lillard to a four-year “supermax” extension worth nearly $200 million.
With McCollum’s contract extension, the starting guards for the Blazers are now under contract with Portland through the mid-2020s, according to Wojnarowski.
McCollum was the 10th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft for Portland, one year after Lillard was selected with the sixth pick.
Last year, the Blazers made it to the Western Conference Finals, before falling to the Golden State Warriors. The team has had a busy offseason, with trades and free agent signings. The team most recently acquired future Hall of Famer Pau Gasol.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
That is too much money just for chasing a ball around. Ridiculous.
These Blazer contract extensions at 100 and 200 million are ridiculous. There are so many better ways to use that much money. It makes me sick to see that much money wasted.
