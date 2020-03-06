PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Blazers are set to get the big man back.
Jusuf Nurkic is targeting March 15 as his return date after suffering a catastrophic leg injury during a game last season, according to Yahoo Sports.
Yahoo’s Chris Haynes spoke to Nurkic, who said he wants to help the Blazers make the playoffs.
Nurkic sustained compound fractures to his left tibia and fibular during a game at the Moda Center on March 25, 2019.
Fans rallied around Nurkic, even donating money for a billboard in northeast Portland that said, “We Love You Jusuf Nurkic.”
The Blazers host the Houston Rockets on March 15.
