PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers are trading forwards Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers for three players and a second-round pick, ESPN reports.
The report says the Blazers will get Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow and Keon Johnson in addition to the second-round pick.
The Blazers acquired Powell from the Toronto Raptors in March 2021 in exchange for Gary Trent, Jr. and Rodney Hood. They acquired Covington from Houston in November 2020 in exchange for Trevor Ariza, the draft rights to Isaiah Stewart and a conditional future first round pick.
The Trail Blazers are currently in 10th place for a play-in slot. They play at home tonight against Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.