PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Center Enes Kanter is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team trade, according to online reports.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Blazers are acquiring Kanter from the Boston Celtics in a trade that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Blazers will reportedly send Mario Hezonja to Memphis as part of the deal.
Kanter signed with the Blazers in February 2019 and helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals that season.
He also quickly became a favorite in the community, including hosting a free basketball camp in southeast Portland as part of a series of camps in 30 states.
Kanter signed with the Celtics as a free agent last off-season.
After the trade was reported, Kanter, who is very active on Twitter, tweeted, “Home Sweet Home” with red and black hearts.
Home Sweet Home ❤️🖤— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 20, 2020
Kanter, a Turkish national who has been outspoken against the Turkish government, received past support from Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, who also tweeted Friday in support of Kanter returning to Portland.
Great to have my friend and human rights activist @EnesKanter coming back to #RipCity. https://t.co/GDMlxByux5— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 20, 2020
The Trail Blazers have not confirmed the trade.
