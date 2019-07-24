PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have signed veteran center Pau Gasol, according to ESPN.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the signing Wednesday afternoon.
Gasol is a former All-Star and NBA champion and a likely future Hall of Famer. He has played 18 years in the NBA, most notably with the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
Wojnarowski reports the deal is for one year and $2.6 million.
Gasol averaged career lows of 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 30 games last season, before sustaining a season-ending foot injury.
He will join a reshaped Blazers roster that saw multiple moves made to bring in new players during the offseason.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
