PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have signed former All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony, according to an ESPN report.
Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that it’s a non-guaranteed deal for Anthony to join the Blazers.
Anthony has a career average of 24 points per game over 17 NBA seasons. He was a star for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. He then played for a season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and appeared in only 10 games for the Houston Rockets at the start of last season.
Anthony has not played in the NBA since then. He is a 10-time All-Star.
The Trail Blazers have not confirmed the signing. The team is 4-8 to start this season, after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.