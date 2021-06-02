RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - From the inaugural season in a beautiful new park in Ridgefield to no season and back. 661 days later, the Raptors began their second season in the West Coast League on Wednesday. Green grass and blue skies. One artificial and one real. The West Coast League is back in play after a full season away.
“It’s weird. Ii feels like it was just yesterday even though the two year little span since coming out but it’s really fun to be back,” said Dominic Enbody. The player from Wilsonville felt right at home back behind the plate in the Columbia Cup opener with the rival Cowlitz Black Bears.
This was the first of 33-game home schedule for the college wood bat team in Clark County.
“I remember coming here and just watching guys two years ago when it first opened and it’s just, the atmosphere is great, the fans around here, it’s a really nice place. Nice area to be in to play baseball,” said Tanner Jacques a Skyview High alum and current Linfield shortstop.
Circling the bases in front of 50% capacity at the Ridgefield Outdoor recreation complex where about 900 Raptor rooters were breathing it all in, without a mask requirement for those fully vaccinated.
The ‘hometown nine’ are pennant chasing in the 10-team WCL U.S. division as the ‘boys of summer’ offer a nightly option to escape and dine out for nine innings and a few mascot photo ops for the littles. Welcome to summer where the rosters will expand with talent as more college kids wrap up their school years to come join the team with Rally the Raptor. Sundays are when kids get in free.
