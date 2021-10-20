Rip City is back for 52nd season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Rip City is back for its 52nd season. The Trail Blazers hosted the Sacramento Kings for their regular season home opener.

“Rip City I want to welcome you all back to the Moda Center,” Damian Lillard said during a welcome speech before the game. “Best fans in the league.” Fans were ecstatic to be allowed back into the Moda Center and at full capacity.

“We’re ready to go, let’s do this!” Chuck Bruce said. Yassine Diboun and his daughter Farah share a tradition of coming to these games together.

“It’s Dame time here we go! 2021!” Yassine said. The Mullens have had season tickets for 23 years here at the Moda Center.

“It’s a lot more, you feel personally involved, it’s not just watching it on the screen,” Greg Mullen said. While the energy level was high, the fan turnout wasn’t quite the packed house people were expecting. The last time fans were allowed in here at full capacity was in 2020 just before the pandemic.

“We’re excited our last game was scheduled to be Nurkic returning to the court and it was cancelled we are happy to be here!” Shayne Combs said.

Barnes has 36 and the Kings spoil Portland's opener 124-121 PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 36 points and De'Aaron Fox added 27, and the Sacramento Kings spoiled Portland's season opener un…

Fans do have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get in but fans said it was an easy process.

“We got a link, I clicked on it, it said type in your name you guest, typed them all in, clicked our pictures of our vaccine cards that we’ve had loaded anyways because we’ve had to show them one other time, yeah it was easy,” Combs explained.