Rip City well represented All-Star weekend, Simons and Covington competing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two more members of the Trail Blazers will be showing off their talents in Atlanta during this year’s All-Star festivities.
Guard Anfernee Simons will compete in the Slam Dunk Contest. He is the sixth Blazer to compete in the event. The Slam Dunk Contest will take place during halftime of the All-Star Game which tips off at 5 p.m on Sunday.
Forward Robert Covington will compete in the Skills Challenge. He is the third player in the team’s history to compete in the event. It will start at 3:30 p.m., along with the 3-Point Contest.
Simons and Covington are joined by Damian Lillard who made his sixth All-Star team this year.
The Blazers next game is against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
