EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Ducks women’s basketball star Sabrina Ionescu is returning to Eugene for her senior season.
Ionescu made the announcement in a letter she wrote for The Players’ Tribune on Saturday.
Ionescu and the Ducks were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the Final Four after a 72-67 loss to Baylor on Friday.
Ionescu wrote in The Players' Tribune, “We’re building a program – and not just any program. We’re building a program that wins national championships. Starting, I hope, with this next one.”
Ionescu wrote that the WNBA would see her “real soon,” but Ducks Nation would see her next year.
“Let’s see some packed houses,” she wrote.
Ionescu averaged nearly 20 points per game during the 2018-2019 season, to go along with 8.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.
