KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes may not be able to take the field right now, but they are still working to support the community.
The team is joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball, in conjunction with Feeding America, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans are encouraged to go online and donate through May 31.
Fans can choose their donation amount and the Volcanoes as the recipient, which will allow the funds to be used in the Salem-Keizer community.
For every $10 donated, the Volcanoes will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.
For more, go to https://milbstore.com/products/milb-community-first.
