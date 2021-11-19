PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Catlin Gabel senior Felipe Rueda added something fresh to his on-going collection of championship bling.

The 17-year-old leader from the 17-0 club, notched three goals and three assists in the Eagles’ 3A-2A-1A crown over the weekend. A 14th in program history. A third in Felipe’s outstanding prep career after no big blue OSAA trophies were handed out a year ago.

“Soccer has always been there for me, a form of therapy. People say when you get out on the field all of your problems go away and so when COVID started, soccer was my outlet, it was the one thing I could do," Rueda said.

Following up his club season with United PDX, Felipe is set to play for Division 3, Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.

“It was a school I could only dream of going to, excellent in academics and athletics and it was everything I was looking for," Rueda said.

The Rueda family moved to the states from Colombia before Felipe was born.

"My parents instilled values of hard work, discipline, you have to earn everything, nothing is given to you,” he said.

The youngest Eagle in the Rueda flock made his way from Hillsboro to Catlin Gabel thanks to the Palma Scholars Program.

"Their four pillars of the program are academic success, leadership, community service and athletics," Rueda said.

Felipe gives back too as an assistant coach for the Portland Community Football Club.

"They provide soccer training, a team, an environment for refugee and low-income students who are primarily minority in the Portland metropolitan area as soccer players and more so as humans so I go there, I coach them, I mentor them. It's an amazing experience," he said.

