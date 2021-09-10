PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-time state golfer of the year from Cleveland High School is back in school and navigating her way to the Oregon Golf Club for the 50th annual Cambia Portland Classic.
Kyra Ly has her priorities in place on the tee as she now prepares to make a run in the longest running non-major event on the LPGA Tour.
The Cleveland High senior spends her after school specials at Lake Oswego Municipal Golf Course with Coach Meurig Morgan.
Kyra will get her shot to make the tournament field this Monday after earning her way to the one-day qualifier after placing 4th at the Amateur Open.
"I was really surprised but I was super happy to be able to have this opportunity. It is cool to see them in person, I can learn a lot from them. I just really have to be calm. I can't freak out too much because it's probably the biggest thing I have played ever," Ly, said.
Next year Kyra is off to Corvallis, verbally committing on her 17th birthday to play for and learn at Oregon State.
If you have a local prep athlete in mind who deserves some recognition in the spotlight, email nick.krupke@kptv.com so they can be featured on Friday Night Lights and on Good Day Oregon.
