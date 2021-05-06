GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) Back-to-back years of not crowning a champion or being able to host a state competition in dance and drill has been beyond tough for all the high school squads involved.
The Gresham Rhythmettes have been moving to a different beat for far too long.
“When we started this year, we started at 100% virtually. Us seniors, we definitely had our hopes down. We were trying not to get them up because we didn’t know going into this year what it was going to be,” said Sophie Harrison a senior at Gresham High School.
Hopes were lifted on Wednesday with a showcase to celebrate the dedicated kids and their parents who could sit in the bleachers for the first time in more than a year after COVID protocol access to the gym just couldn’t squeeze in a crowd.
“This is their end. A lot of them are not dancing after high school so I really wanted them to have an ending so that is what was most important,” said Jenn Wilson the head coach of the team.
Going with the flow and going out with a bang after having it all shut off just days before the state competition last season and there are no championships this go around either this year, but the Rythmettes are never alone when together.
“Going into this pandemic and all of the unknown uncertainties that were just being thrown at us, it was really great to have this family, they would be there for you no matter what,” said Olivia Howard a senior at Gresham.
A sense of belonging and a sense of self-expression. Getting back with your people. Capping the craft from hours of choreography built through zoom and parking lot practices.
“Knowing it is going to pay off and I think just being optimistic that, oh, the future is going to look different. I want to invest my time in this team and see what it’s going to look like in the future,” said Amya Booker a sophomore at Gresham.
Wednesday night saw traveling judges hop from Barlow to Gresham to David Douglas to tally up the numbers for virtual awards on their dance and drill season.
“We get to end it on a football field which is kind of where we started our freshman year so it’s kind of nice getting to end it where we started it.”
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.