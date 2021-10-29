TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Tualatin’s Caleb Lakeman takes his running rather seriously. Track in the spring, cross country in the fall, a pandemic won’t stall the state meets during this senior lap for the class of 2022.

“I am definitely. I feel like in contention to win and it’s a really exciting that COVID isn’t getting in the way I guess this year as much, so I am really excited to have a state meet this year,” Lakeman said.

The 18-year-old Timberwolves senior is part of the National Honor Society, Young Life and the Tualatin Swim Team, along with his 13 months younger brother, Aaron.

“We do pretty much all of our training together and it definitely gets heated sometimes, and I am really grateful and glad to have him,” Lakeman said.

While Aaron chases down his big brother’s school records in the 1500 meters and the 5K, Caleb is aiming at his Dad’s high marks.

“His success in high school has been a goal for me to achieve every year. Kind of like a barrier that I am hoping over every single year.”

Dirk Lakeman starred at South Eugene High and owned the OSAA record in the mile for nearly three decades until future Olympian Galen Rupp came along in 2004.

It’s the health of the human body that intrigues the 18-year-old who has narrowed his university education and division level of competition down to five potential suitors for his brains and his wheels.

Senior Spotlight: Grant HS twins to play soccer together at PSU PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a set of twin sisters who star for the Grant High School soccer team.

“I am definitely looking to study human physiology, something in that field, or maybe even nursing. I am definitely looking for a good team culture and then also a really good place for academics,” Lakeman said.

If you have a local prep athlete in mind who deserves some recognition in the spotlight, just drop Nick a line at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com so they can be featured on Friday Night Lights and on Good Day Oregon.