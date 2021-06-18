Senior Spotlight: Wilsonville Wildcats forge forever family on the court

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - High school basketball in the middle of January makes more sense than June, but here we are. ‘Culmination Week’ awaits Oregon high school hoopers with their final games next week and the star-studded team at Wilsonville High School played for so much more in a season without any trophies on the line.
The six-member senior class of Wilsonville girls hoopers have one more week together even though they’re already high school graduates. “It is kind of special because no one else gets to have that opportunity like we have and COVID has thrown a lot of things at us,” said Keira McNamee.
Chalk it up to another weird moment in a culminating senior year unlike any before. “It makes me kind of emotional. These are my sisters and I don’t know what I would do without them,” Ellie Grano said.
It has been a season that meant more than any other too. “We have learned more lessons this year than we are ever going to learn the rest of our lives. Down the line, our kids are going to be complaining about going to basketball practice and we are going to be like, ‘well, when I was your age I couldn’t so you can get your shoes and go!” said Emilia Bishop.
She is headed to Northern Colorado, while Sydney Burns will head down to U.C. Davis. Keira McNamee is going to hoop at Hope International University, Ellie Grano will study as an Oregon Duck, Team Manager Grace Mager is off to throw javelin at Marquette. Maura Schramm, WHS Salutatorian, is ticketed for Georgia Tech to dive into a biomedical engineering degree.
These Wildcats first got together as kittens. “Growing up through youth, my dad was our coach for a long time, my mom too so it has kind of been like a family experience,” said Maura Schramm.
This six-week run for Wilsonville didn’t include a chance to chase down a trophy, just like junior year when the Wildcats scratched to the 5-A final four before the world just stopped. “The past few years has really shown that we really don't need that. There are so many more memories than what banners have been put up and there's so many more grey areas and things in between the lines," said Sydney Burns.
A forever family that developed a culture that strives for Wildcat excellence.
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
