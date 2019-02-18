South Salem standout returns home to play important role for Corban women’s basketball

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - After a Division I basketball scholarship didn’t fit her style, a South Salem High School alum is back to enjoying the game again near home.
Jordan Woodvine has found inner peace with the Corban University Warriors.
Woodvine spent one season at Boise State University, before deciding to come home. She is now in her second season with Corban in Salem.
“Her presence leads us. She has to have so much attention from the other team. She is a great player, but she makes the other players better around her,” said head coach Bill Pilgeram.
It’s Pilgeram’s first year as head coach of the Warriors.
“One of the things I have tried to get her to do is be positive with herself. She is harder on herself than anybody else ever would be. Just realize the positives and realize what an influence she has on everybody around her,” he said.
The criminal justice major is looking to leave the dark side of life behind her, which included moving out of her home at the age of 16.
“There were just some issues inside the family that aren't good for a kid to be around and not something you want to be raised around so I had to get out of there,” she said.
Woodvine wants to live a life to plant seeds of hope for others with a post-basketball career in juvenile work or as a parole and probation officer.
“The system is broken obviously, and not one person can fix it, but if we can get enough people on board, we can make an impact,” she said.
Woodvine and the Warriors begin Cascade Conference Tournament Play on Tuesday.
