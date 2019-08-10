SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Sprague Little League team is representing Oregon in the Little League World Series.
The team from the Salem area defeated the Idaho team from Coeur d’Alene on Saturday in the Northwest Regional Championship.
The Oregon ballplayers came from behind to win 5-4.
Sprague Little League will now head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series. The games are set to begin Aug. 15.
Congratulations Sprague Little League. Here’s to every little moment on your road to the Little League Baseball World Series! We can’t wait to see you in Williamsport! 🎟#LLWS 🎟 @Honda #EveryLLMoment pic.twitter.com/ONI8bmsSfp— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 10, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.