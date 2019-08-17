SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Sprague Little League team from Salem lost to Louisiana Saturday night.
Both teams hit the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania after Sprague lost the previous night to the team representing New Jersey from the mid-Atlantic Region.
The team traveled to Williamsport to represent Oregon in the Little League World Series after defeating the Idaho team from Coeur d’Alene in the Northwest Regional Championship earlier this month.
The Salem boys Saturday were down three to zero in the third inning.
They started to battle back and got two runs, but an unexpected double-play in the sixth sealed the deal for Louisiana and forced the Oregon team out of the World Series.
Fans at a watch party in Salem Friday said they were proud of the little league team and all they’ve been able to accomplish.
