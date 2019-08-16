Sprague loses to New Jersey, will move to consolation bracket in Little League World Series

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Sprague Little League team from Salem lost Friday against the team representing New Jersey from the mid-Atlantic Region.
The team traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to represent Oregon in the Little League World Series after defeating the Idaho team from Coeur d’Alene in the Northwest Regional Championship.
The team in Williamsport Friday lost six to two to the team from New Jersey.
New Jersey was first to get on the board, scoring run in the top for the second; Oregon in response scored two runs in the bottom of the inning. In the top of the fifth, New Jersey loaded the bases and managed to drive in five runs, putting them up six to two.
FOX 12 spoke with fans in Salem Friday who watched the team play from nearly 2,700 miles away. The fans said they thought the team played well.
"They did a very good job to be quite honest with you, they produced hits, they created runs, they did everything they needed to, and sometimes, it just doesn't go your way in baseball," Loren Soper said.
"Oh they've got to be disappointed right now that they didn't win, but they've got to hold their heads high, they've done a good job, made it a long ways, the community's extremely proud of them," Janie James, who teaches 6th grade and had third baseman Avery Lohrman in her class last year, said.
Sprague now moves to the consolation bracket to play the Southwest Region Saturday at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
