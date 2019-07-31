PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The spirit of giving was on display in northeast Portland, thanks to an assist from some all-star volunteers.
Portland Thorns players and coaches took time away from the pitch to concentrate on a different goal.
As part of Stand Together Week, they repaired books that were donated to the Children’s Book Bank.
They made sure the books looked clean and as new as possible.
The book bank was established in 2008 and relies on volunteers to turn old books into new stories for children in need.
“For me, this is just an amazing intersection of my passion for soccer and getting the books to kids,” said Danielle Swope, founder of the Children’s Book Bank.
The players and other volunteers said they are just happy to help.
“I think the whole Stand Together Week is a great opportunity for not only the Thorns and Timbers and the whole organization to get involved in the community in maybe a different way than normal,” said Thorns defender Catherine Sinclair.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.