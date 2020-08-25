PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Timber Joey and community volunteers helped out Harrison Park's learning center on Tuesday in southeast Portland.
The effort was part of Stand Together Week for the Timbers organization, with players and volunteers teaming up with local partners to give back.
Timber Joey and volunteers on Tuesday teamed up with Grow Portland, a local non-profit that works to get kids excited about gardening and healthy eating.
Grow Portland has harvested over 1,100 pounds of fresh produce for students and families so far this August. To keep it going, soccer fans are pitching in to make sure gardens are staying in top shape. Volunteers on Tuesday pulled weeds and spread bark chips, among other tasks.
Since 2012, Stand Together Week has mobilized more than 6,000 volunteers for these types of projects. There are several events left to help out the community during Stand Together Week, with opportunities to participate online also available. Click here to find out more about those opportunities.
