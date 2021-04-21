Thorns beat OL Reign to go 3-0 in NWSL Challenge Cup

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns were back on the Providence Park pitch on Wednesday for a Cascadia clash, the only thing missing was the other 85% of the crowd.
Just 15% were allowed to rev it up, but the 3,000 plus fans were loud and proud to welcome their Thorns against their rivals to the north, the OL Reign of Tacoma, formerly Seattle.
Already 2-0 in the NWSL Challenge Cup, this was the season debuts for U.S. stars like Lindsay Horan, Becky Sauerbrunn, Sophia Smith and newcomer Crystal Dunn. Not to mention Canadian legend Christine Sinclair. Catch them while you can and if you can score a ticket.
The great Horan is worth the price of admission every time. A free kick struck in the 17th minute found its mark and put the Thorns up 1-0.
It would stay that way until the half, but not without trying for more. Crystal Dunn in her Soccer City debut was almost able to get on the score sheet. In the opening moments of the second half Simone Charley made it 2-0 in the 46th minute.
That final score clinched a spot in the NWSL Challenge Cup final on May 8, that could very well be hosted at Providence Park because the Thorns are the leaders in the Western Division. This all comes on the eight year anniversary of teams first NWSL match that was also a win over the Reign.
The Thorns have another match next Sunday in Houston before the final. The regular season will begin after that.
