PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns made their way to Chicago on Sunday for a semifinal matchup with the Red Stars.
The first goal would come less than 10 minutes in. Chicago’s Sam Kerr crossed the ball past Adrianna Franch and into the far corner of the net.
Portland had some close calls of their own, pushing for the equalizer. But they couldn’t get it past Chicago’s keeper, Alyssa Naeher.
In the end, Chicago won the match 1-0.
Portland finished the last six games of the season scoring only one goal.
While it wasn’t the result they wanted, fans say it’s still been a memorable season.
“Been a good season, been a tough end, but a good season,” said fan Michael Hoffman.
Thorns fan Debbie Folton said, “It was neat seeing them come back from the World Cup from all the different countries, ‘cause so many were on different teams.”
Chicago will go on to play the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL final next Sunday.
