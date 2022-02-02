PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Thorns midfielder Angela Salem announced her retirement on Wednesday. Salem made the decision after more than a decade in professional soccer, including four seasons (2018-21) with the Thorns.
“Representing this city, the fans, and the organization has pushed me to become a better player, leader, teammate, and individual. I am thankful that Mark [Parsons], Gavin [Wilkinson], and Merritt [Paulson] gave me the opportunity to live out my dreams while also supporting me in getting my master’s [degree]," Salem said about her time in the Rose City.
The 33-year-old appeared in 23 games (21 starts), had two goals and one assist during her final season in 2021. An NWSL Best XI First Team pick in 2021, she was a three-time NWSL Team of the Month selection (Aug., Sept., Oct.) and a 2021 NWSL MVP finalist.
She arrived in Portland before the start of the 2018 season after being selected in the NWSL Dispersal Draft.
Across a nine-year NWSL career, Salem appeared in 133 matches (121 starts), with over 10,000 career minutes played. She also played overseas in Finland and Australia.