Thorns to host Women’s International Champions Cup

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns announced on Wednesday that the team will be hosting the Women’s International Champions Cup at Providence Park.
Four of the top champions from around the world will take part. The Thorns qualified for this tournament after winning the 2020 NSWL Fall Series. The tournament is set for August 18-21.
It will consist of four matches played as two double-headers. The other teams competing are the Houston Dash, FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais.
