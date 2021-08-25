Thorns top Gotham 2-1 to remain unbeaten in last ten matches

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns hit the field at Providence Park on Wednesday night with a chance to keep their unbeaten streak alive against Gotham FC.
Sophia Smith is a keepers’ worst nightmare. The second year standout from Stanford tallying goals like a number one overall pick should. Sophie’s choice in the 28th minute was her team best fifth goal of the season. Light the smoke, one goal beyond behind the 21-year-old star.
Olympic gold medalist Christine Sinclair thought she had a goal moments later. They pulled it back but then dead red and black redemption, good as gold. In fact, Sincy is ever better than that, the all-time leading goal scorer in international play racked up another on the penalty kick before the break.
The Thorns had 15 first half shots to 1 for Gotham. It’s Bella Bixby’s job in net now with A.D. Franch traded to K.C. The Beaver alum out of Rex Putnam in Milwaukie had one get by, but that was it from Milwaukie’s best.
Full hearts and the full three points. 2-1 the final, unbeaten now in their last ten.
The league leading Thorns are right back in the fray on Sunday from Lumen Field as it will be a Portland and Seattle double header.
The Timber and Sounders are the night cap. You can catch the Thorns and Reign on FOX 12 PLUS with live pre-match coverage from the Emerald City beginning at 3:30 with countdown to kickoff.
