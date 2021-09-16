PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington Spirit will have to forfeit their match against the Portland Thorns for violating COVID-19 safety protocols, the National Women's Soccer League announced Thursday.
Under FIFA guidelines, the match will be recorded as a 3-0 victory for the Thorns, which will receive three points in the league standings.
The Spirit had a COVID-19 outbreak in early September, with four players testing positive, initially forcing the team's Sept. 4 game against the Thorns to be postponed. The Spirit also had to forfeit their match against OL Reign for COVID protocol violations.
Washington Spirit will be fined $25,000 for each forfeit.
