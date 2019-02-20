PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have acquired a Paraguayan defender with more than 250 professional appearances in South America.
Jorge Moreira, 29, was acquired on loan with a purchase option from Superliga Argentina side River Plate.
The Timbers are utilizing targeted allocation money, with Moreira being added to the roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.
Moreira mad his pro debut in 2009.
"We are very pleased to add a player of Jorge Moreira's quality and experience to our roster this season," said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. "Right back was a positional need and we are delighted for Jorge to join the Timbers. He brings a wealth of experience from one of the top clubs in South America and possesses an array of complementary attributes that will benefit our group."
For more on Moreira, go to Timbers.com.
