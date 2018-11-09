Timbers advance to Western Conference finals with dramatic win in penalty kicks over Seattle

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers advanced to the Western Conference Championship with a dramatic win on penalty kicks over their rival Seattle Sounders.
In the second leg of the Western Conference semifinals, the Timbers and Sounders were tied on aggregate goals after regulation and two 15-minute halves, which led to penalty kicks.
The Timbers won the shootout 4-2 to advance to their third Western Conference Championship in six seasons.
The Timbers finished the first leg at Providence Park up 2-1 over the Sounders.
Sebastián Blanco and Dairon Asprilla each scored goals for the Timbers during the second match, but a penalty kick in the second extra time by the Sounders sent the match to a penalty kick shootout tied 4-4 on aggregate goals.
In the shootout, Jeff Attinella saved Osvaldo Alonso’s attempt in the third round and Asprilla converted the Timbers final penalty to give Portland the victory in the shootout.
Portland will square off against either No. 1 seed Sporting Kansas City or No. 6 Real Salt Lake in the first leg of the Western Conference Championship on Nov. 25, with the lower-seeded team playing host to the first leg.
Individual tickets for Portland’s home playoff match of the Western Conference Championship go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. Friday and will be available for purchase online at www.timbers.com or by phone at (888) 736-6849.
