Timbers announce flurry of roster moves as training camp starts ahead of 2019 season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced a number of roster moves ahead of the 2019 season.
The Timbers on Thursday reported re-signing goalkeeper Steve Clark and midfielder Andrés Flores for the 2019 season.
The Timbers also announced that midfielder Tomás Conechny will return to the club on loan from Superliga Argentina club San Lorenzo and that they have also recalled midfielder Eryk Williamson from his loan with Portuguese first-division side Clube Desportivo Santa Clara.
Clark, 32, made eight appearances with 6 starts for the Timbers during the 2018 campaign, conceding just two goals in four home matches and recording two regular-season shutouts.
Flores returns for a second season with the Timbers in 2019. He played in 28 matches with 13 starts across all competitions for Portland during the 2018 campaign, registering one goal and two assists. Flores, 28, played in one match during the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Conechny, 20, was originally acquired on loan from San Lorenzo on July 17, 2018, and played in four matches with one start for the Timbers during the 2018 regular season.
Williamson made 15 appearances, all starts, for T2, tallying three goals and two assists in 1,252 minutes played in the regular season. Additionally, Williamson, 21, made his Timbers debut in a 2-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on June 2018, playing 45 minutes in the victory.
The Timbers started training camp this week and the regular season kicks off for Portland on March 2.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.