PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The longest of seasons, the shortest of off seasons. The Portland Timbers last match was just five weeks ago at home in the MLS Cup Final and now PTFC is back on the pitch working towards the 2022 season.
Many of the faces are familiar, but minus the biggest name from the past decade. Diego Valeri was not on the field for the start of camp. That is because the club’s all-time leader in goals and assists is reportedly on his way back to play for his home club in Argentina. El Maestro is said to be pending transfer back to his childhood side of Lanus.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Blanco was also a no=show as “Chucky” remains without a contract as negotiations are on-going with on of their three designated players who came off that devastating knee injury a season prior.
Head Coach Gio Savarese is of a positive mind that a deal can still be reached.
"We are doing everything that we can to try to bring him back. He is an important component of our team and we are doing everything that we can to make sure that he is again part of our club," Savarese said.
Captain Diego Chara and his smile is back, earning a contracts extension through 2024 as he continues to be the longest tenured Timber at the age of almost 36.
The Timbers are also learning about life after Steve Clark as the starting keeper the previous three seasons signed a free agent deal in Houston. With Jeff Attinella unsigned and possibly retiring, the Timbers will turn to a healthy Aljaz Ivacic in goal along with the acquisition of veteran net minder, David Bingham.
After two more days of work in Beaverton, the Timbers will pack up for Tucson and continue camp in the Arizona desert.
The first pre-season match arrives their next Wednesday. It will be a bit milder temps when the 2022 MLS regular season kicks off right here on FOX 12 on February 26 against New England.