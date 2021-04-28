PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – When the biggest club in North America comes to town, it’s always better to see it among a full house, visiting fans and all. This wasn’t all that, but the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League against Club America was a real treat for the 3,800 who might otherwise be saving a match day program to say “I was there.”
Club America has more followers on Instagram than the main account for Major League Soccer on its own. There was a yellow and blue checkmark of supporters for the visitors from Mexico City, seated in pods for the 15% percent capacity in Goose Hollow.
After using heavy squad rotation in last Saturday’s MLS home opening victory against Houston, this was very much Gio Savarese’s A-team lineup minus the injured Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco who near return along with Andy Polo.
One of Portland’s early season injuries was to starting goalkeeper Steve Clark. That meant that Jeff Attinella was back in net and we could very well see Southridge High’s homegrown keeper 19-year-old Hunter Sulte make his MLS debut on Saturday against Dallas.
Attinella kept the score clean, until he couldn’t. In the final minute of the first half, Claudio Bravo drew a foul in the box. Roger Martinez made it count and Club America was up 1-0 at the break. In the 2nd half Martinez was sent off and will be suspended for the 2nd leg in Mexico City.
The Timbers first shot on goal came in the 72nd minute on a Diego Valeri free kick. Then the injury bug bit the club in green and gold again. Cristhian Paredes went down and had to be stretchered off.
Sadness soon turned to jubilation, a healthy call in favor of the home team came on the last play of the night in stoppage time. Felipe Mora stepped up to the spot for the penalty kick and found the back of the net.
A 1-1 draw at the death and it’s all level before the Timbers head south of the border next week.
