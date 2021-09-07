PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Timber’s announced Tuesday that forward Felipe Mora was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 23, and Goalkeeper Steve Clark was named to the Team of the Week bench.
Mora of Santiago, Chile, helped the Timbers earn three points on the road against Houston Dynamo FC after a penalty kick securing the win at BBVA Stadium. This season he has tallied a team-leading nine goals and four assists and has started in 13 to 18 appearances in his 2021 campaign. He has also logged 26 starts in 37 appearances throughout two seasons in Portland. His third week in the MLS Team of the Week and sixth overall and has appeared on the bench three times.
Clark’s helped the Timbers secure their second consecutive win on Sept. 3 against Huston. The second was against the Seattle Saunders. Clark has made 64 appearances across four seasons with the Timbers, with 12 in his 2021 campaign. It is his second week on the MLS Team of the Week.
The Timbers will play their final match of a five-game road trip against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday, Sept. 10, at BC Place. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on FOX 1 PLUS.
