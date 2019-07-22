Timbers finalize purchase of Argentinian midfielder Tomás Conechny

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have finalized the purchase of Argentinian midfielder Tomás Conechny, the club announced Monday.
Conechny, from Superliga Argentina club San Lorenzo, was signed to a new contract using Targeted Allocation Money. He was originally acquired on loan by the Timbers in July 2018.
Since joining the Timbers, Conechny, 21, has made 12 appearances with two starts, tallying one goal in 252 minutes played. Additionally, Conechny has made three appearance – all starts – on loan to T2, tallying one goal in 217 minutes played.
“We are very pleased to secure the services of Tomás Conechny on a more permanent basis,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “Since joining the club a year ago, Tomás has shown encouraging development as a talented and dynamic young player who can play any of the attacking positions on our squad. We continue to believe he can contribute to our club in the immediate term, while providing us with long-term options at several positions.”
On the international stage, Conechny has earned 21 caps (14 starts) at the youth levels for Argentina, representing his native country at the 2015 U-17 Sudamericano, the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup, the 2017 U-20 Sudamericano and the 2017 U-20 FIFA World Cup. Overall, Conechny has scored seven goals at the youth levels for Argentina, including a five-goal production at the 2015 U-17 Sudamericano in Paraguay, which ranked as a team-high during the tournament.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
