PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse has been named the MLS Player of the Week.
MLS made the announcement Thursday.
Ebobisse tallied his second career brace in the Timbers’ 6-3 win against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Oct. 7, helping the club extend a four-match winning streak.
During the 2020 MLS regular season, Ebobisse is tied for the team lead in goals with seven and has registered two assists in 15 appearances and nine starts.
Across all competitions for Portland in 2020, Ebobisse is tied for the team-lead with eight goals and has notched three assists in 18 games played, with 12 starts.
Notably, Ebobisse played in his 72nd consecutive match across all competitions for the Timbers in the match against the Galaxy, tying the club record for the most consecutive matches played across all competitions.
The award marks Ebobisse’s first time winning MLS Player of the Week honors.
The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting.
Next up, The Timbers return to Providence Park at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 to face the San Jose Earthquakes. The match will be on FOX 12 PLUS.
