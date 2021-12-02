PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – It’s going to a be a busy weekend at Providence Park as Portland gets ready to host Real Salt Lake in the MLS Western Conference Final.
Both the Timbers and RSL barely made the playoffs this year, but they have definitely overcome a lot. The Timbers beat Real Salt Lake in all three meetings of the regular season.
Unfortunately there will be some notable absences during this weekend’s game. Dairon Asprilla will miss the match because of a red card he picked up during the final minutes of their match with Colorado. Sebastian Blanco is nursing a hamstring injury.
Head Coach Gio Saverese says they won’t let that get to them.
"As much as we can complain and think, because it's a reality because two important players aren't going to be there, maybe, we'll see what happens with Seba. But we can't stay there and think that that's the way. We believe in ourselves, we believe in our group, we believe that we're strong and we believe in the players that whoever's going to play a part in it is going to get the job done," he said.
Saturday’s match comes with a little extra pressure. If the Timbers can beat RSL they will host the MLS Cup next weekend.
The match is scheduled to kick-off around 3:30 p.m.