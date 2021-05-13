Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella out for the season after surgery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After five matches in 15 days, the Portland Timbers are feeling fatigue and the unlucky side of the game when it comes to injuries.
The club announced on Thursday that Jeff Attinella will undergo season-ending surgery on his hip. The 32-year-old was stretchered off the field in Sunday’s loss to Seattle. That meant 19-year-old Hunter Sulte was again called into action. It was the second professional appearance in as many weeks for the current Southridge High School Senior Class President.
On Thursday, Portland added another keeper to the suddenly empty room, as Logan Ketterer comes over on loan from a USL team in El Paso. He last played for the Columbus Crew In 2018.
'When have you seen a team that has four goal keepers and end up with one at the beginning of the season? It's very tough. We've been very unlucky from that part to be in that position. Now we will see how many games he will stay with us," said Head Coach Gio Savarese.
Coach did not rule out the idea that first string keeper Steve Clark could possibly return before the end of the month. Clark has missed the past two weeks with a quad injury. Portland has three more matches this month before the two-week international break in June.
In addition to the attrition at goalie, Savarese also said on Thursday that two defensive stars in Diego Chara and Larrys Mabiala will miss some time with hamstring injuries.
You can catch the Timbers on the road in San Jose this Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. on FOX 12 PLUS. Nick Krupke will “Countdown to Kickoff” at 6:30 p.m. with club legend Willie Anderson.
