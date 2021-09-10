Timbers hold on for victory over Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers were on the road Friday night playing the first Cascadia match in Canada in 854 days.
The team came out fighting getting some good shots in the first half, but just coming up shy. It wasn’t until the second half when Sebastian Blanco crossed the ball and a Whitecap defender chipped it into the back of the net the Timbers got on the board.
Timbers won 1-0, getting their third straight clean sheet on the road for the first time in team history. Friday also marked Head Coach Giovanni Savarese’s 50th win with the franchise.
After a rocky summer Savarese said the team really had to focus on turning things around. Up next, the Timbers are coming back home for a mid-week match with the Colorado Rapids. That starts Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
