PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Timbers midfield Diego Chara was named to the Major League Soccer's 2020 Best XI, the club announced Friday.
This is the first time Chara has been selected to the MLS Best XI team in his 10 seasons with the Timbers. The selection was determined by media, MLS players and MLS club technical staff.
The moment @DiegoChara21 found out he was named to the @MLS Best XI. 😍 #RCTID pic.twitter.com/4rHT3xhQqB— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) November 20, 2020
In 2020, Chara made 20 regular-season appearances, leading the team in minutes played, while adding one goal and a career-high six assists.
Since making his debut with the Timbers on April 23, 2011, the club says Chara ranks first amongst all MLS players in games started, minutes played, tackles won and fouls conceded in league play.
In addition to being named to MLS Best XI, Chara was one of four Timbers players named to the MLS is Back Tournament Best XI after helping the team claim the MLS is Back Tournament title with a 2-1 win over Orlando City SC on Aug. 11.
2020 MLS Best XI presented by The Home Depot:
- Goalkeeper: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)
- Defenders: Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)
- Midfielders: Brendan Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Diego Chara (Portland Timbers), Nicolás Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders FC), Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC)
- Forwards: Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club), Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders FC)
