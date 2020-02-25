Timbers sign defender Chris Duvall for 2020 season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers has signed defender Chris Duvall for the 2020 season, the club announced Tuesday.
Duvall, 28, has played in Major League Soccer for six years, according to team officials, with two goals and seven assists in 102 matches played across three different teams in league play.
Duval was first drafted by the New York Red Bulls in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft in the second round. In 2017, Duvall made a career-high 27 appearances for the Montreal Impact, registering one goal and two assists.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.