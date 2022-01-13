PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have signed two goalkeepers to new contracts. The team announced Thursday, Aljaz Ivacic and David Bingham signed contracts that go through the 2023 season. Ivacic’s contract includes a club option year for 2024.
Ivacic, 28, joined the Timbers in 2019. In his three seasons with Portland he started in six of seven appearances, recording 25 saves in his MLS career. Ivacic earned MLS Team of the Week honors on August 21 in 2021 after the Timbers’ victory over RSL, also logging a career-high seven saves.
Bingham, 32, spent the 2021 season training with the Timbers and will join the club under a new contract after playing seven seasons with San Jose Earthquakes (2011-2017) and three with L.A. Galaxy (2018-2020). He has started in 180 of 181 appearances, logging 46 shutouts in his 10-year MLS career.
“With change comes opportunity and I am happy to have two goalkeepers with good experience on the roster,” said head coach Giovanni Savarese. “We are looking forward to helping them continue to take steps forward in their professional growth.”