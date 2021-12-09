BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Earning the right to host the final to hoist the 26th MLS Cup. From devastating injuries to the mid-season trade of one of their biggest strikers, the green and gold persevered through it all and are now 90-plus minutes away from earning a second star on their kit.
A belief, a trust, a conviction, the Timbers have found that balance having captured 13 wins over their last 17 matches.
“We know that the league, the MLS, it is very even and a long season where you have to go through different obstacles,” Diego Valeri said.
A fourth seed against a fourth seed, Portland draws the best left from the East. A NYCFC group they haven’t met since the “Covid Cup” in Orlando with that “MLS is Back” tournament quarterfinals in the summer of 2020.
This match is big, no need to tell that to Goalkeeper Steve Clark.
“A lot of family and friends in town but that experience comes into play when you just, you know, our house is off limits, so no one is allowed over. My phone is not being answered, it’s just my wife and I and my dog, like it always is,” Clark said.
The Timbers’ bulldog of a starting goalie would love nothing more than to win it all. Clark was the keeper for Columbus when Diego Valeri and PTFC won their one and only cup. What a fitting end if this is indeed it for the club’s all-time leader in goals and assists.
“Obviously, at this point in my career I enjoy it a little bit more because you never know when these type of chances are going to come again,” Valeri said.
Match day minus two. High noon Saturday from Providence Park. Unlike that last cup they played in back in 2018 from Atlanta, there is no roof here. Let it rain, let it rain, which it just might do.
The host team has won the cup nine of the last 11 times.