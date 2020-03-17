PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With COVID-19 concerns pausing the soccer seasons, the Portland Timbers and Thorns are debuting a new series called “PTFC: From the Archives” on FOX 12.
The clubs will show historic and notable matches on Saturdays and Sundays.
“PTFC: From the Archives” debuts the weekend of March 21, with the first-ever home games for the Portland football clubs.
- March 21, 3-5 p.m., on FOX 12: Thorns vs. Seattle Reign, first NWSL home match in Thorns’ history from April 21, 2013.
- March 22, 3-5 p.m., on FOX 12: Timbers vs. Chicago Fire, first MLS home match in Timbers’ history from April 14, 2011.
“In this difficult time we will continue to strive to bring our supporters together as we find new and unique ways to connect with our fan base,” said Mike Golub, Timbers and Thorns FC president of business. “We are excited to be able to share some of the most exciting and important matches in the history of the Timbers and Thorns FC with the help of our tremendous broadcast partner FOX 12.”
Following each broadcast on FOX 12, the games will be made available at www.timbers.com and www.thornsfc.com to watch on-demand. After the first weekend of matches, fans will be able to vote on future matches to be broadcast each week.
