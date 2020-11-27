PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced a four-game preseason schedule that will begin Dec. 11.
The schedule was announced Friday. It will begin with two home games at the Moda Center on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13, both against the Sacramento Kings.
Portland will then travel to Denver for two games against the Nuggets on Dec. 16 and Dec. 18.
All games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest and 620 Rip City Radio.
Fans will not be allowed to attend the preseason games at the Moda Center, or games once the regular season begins later in the month, the team previously announced.
The 72-game regular season schedule has not yet been released.
The Blazers will have a mix of returning players and new additions, after making a flurry of offseason moves.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
